AEW Collision Results 2/28 - Death Riders Vs. Don Callis Family, Andrade Vs. ISHII

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on February 28 2026, coming to you from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado!

Thunder Rosa made her in-ring return last week when she beat Julia Hart. Following the match, Kris Statlander made the save when Skye Blue was going to attack Rosa while she was distracted by Thekla. Tonight, Rosa and Stat will team up to take on Sisters of Sin. We'll hear from the Women's Champion.

"Timeless" Toni Storm will have her first single match since early January when she faces SkyFlight's Zayda Steel for the first time. One of AEW's newest tag teams, The Brawling Birds will also be in action.

In his first match since losing the TNT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa looks to get back on track when he takes on former ROH foe, Jay Lethal.

Current TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher will team with fellow Don Callis Family member and International Champion, Kazuchika Okada. They're going one-on-one with Top Flight. More DCF members will be in action when Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer face PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli. DCF's Andrade will take on ISHII. Both men had title matches at NJPW New Beginnings on Friday night.

In a rarity on "Collision", we'll also hear from Men's World Champion, MJF following the announcement that his match against Hangman Page will be a Texas Death Match.