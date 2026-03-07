Maven Weighs In On Ted DiBiase Controversy

The DiBiase wrestling family – Ted DiBiase Sr., Jr., and Brett DiBiase – are currently in hot water because of allegations of fraud of more than $1 million in federal public assistance through sham contracts with two nonprofit organizations. Maven Huffman has since looked into the situation on his end, both reporting and sharing his take on how the situation should be handled by law enforcement.

"Personally hearing about and following this case the last few years shows me the true depravity of some human beings," he expressed during a video on his YouTube account. "I remember seeing the Million Dollar Man and working with the Million Dollar Man, holding him in such high reverence; in such high regard." Maven also noted how he grew up watching Ted DiBiase Sr. on television as a child, and expressed how he refuses to believe that DiBiase Sr. had no idea about the fraud his two sons were involved with.

Maven also specifically called DiBiase Sr. out for claiming to be strong in his faith as a Christian, and argued that the controversy makes other Christians look bad. "All it is is greed and weakness," he proclaimed. "I hope the full weight of whatever justice looks like comes down, and comes down hard on all of them."

Because of these events, Huffman has a lower opinion of DiBiase Sr.'s legacy as a wrestling star. That's primarily because the DiBiase family stole from other families in need, and Huffman isn't willing to let that go because of a role on TV.

"I think that will forever make people think differently [about DiBiase]," Huffman said. "It definitely makes me look at him differently."

