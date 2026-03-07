MVP Compares And Contrasts AEW And WWE Routines

Professional wrestling veteran MVP has nearly 25 years of experience, including time spent in NJPW, TNA, two runs in WWE, and now, his current position in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. On an episode of "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze," he compared the pre-show routines of the two major companies, and explained in AEW, you usually already know what you're doing shortly after call time.

"As far as rehearsals and who schedules the time, very different atmosphere, where as at AEW, there are rehearsals and usually the producer of that match will ask everybody to clear the ring for a rehearsal of something specific," he explained. "When I was at WWE, I don't know if they still do it the same way, but before, they usually had somebody who was out all afternoon, they're doing rehearsals."

MVP explained that Vince McMahon used to be there leading rehearsals while communicating with the production truck. He said WWE rehearsals were a "team effort" where everyone took their turns to rehearse their stuff, before the ring was opened back up for others to do whatever.

"AEW's a little different, where Tony Khan is not there at ringside hands on with directing how he wants things to appear on television," he said. "That was a Vince thing. He was very hands on."

He said it was McMahon who gave him the freedom to begin to direct and produce his own spots and segments, which he said he does automatically in his mind these days. He said he's jumped in a few times to help younger stars in AEW rehearse so no mistakes are made in front of the camera.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.