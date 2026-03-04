WWE NXT Results 3/3 - NXT Women's Championship Up For Grabs, Six Man Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 3, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake and NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be joining forces with one another to take on Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger in a Six Man Tag Team Match. All six men met one another during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" in a backstage verbal confrontation that turned physical. The brawl eventually spilled out into the ringside area during the North American Championship match between Myles Borne and Ethan Page moments before the former had dethroned the latter.

Sol Ruca looked to dethrone Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne as NXT Women's Champion last Tuesday, but never got the chance to after her now former best friend Zaria blindsided her with a spear and an F5 to help Jayne retain her title. Having landed a second F5 on Ruca moments after the match, Zaria demanded that Jayne give her a title shot of her own as a means of paying her back for helping her retain. Tonight, Zaria will be receiving her title match when she challenges Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking of Fatal Influence, Thea Hail upset Blake Monroe last Tuesday in a First Round Match for the WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament to become one step closer to challenging stable member Fallon Henley for the WWE Women's Speed Championship. Tonight, Hail will be finding out who will face her in the finals, as WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair and Nikkita Lyons square off in another First Round Match for the WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament.

Additionally, titleholder Izzi Dame of The Culling and Tatum Paxley will be meeting with one another before they collide for the Women's North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day this Saturday following a verbal confrontation between them last Tuesday. Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints will also be hosting the first ever episode of "An Absolute Experience With Ricky Saints".