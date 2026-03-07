Bruce Prichard Thinks WWE Announcer Is 'The Most Underrated'

Throughout history, some professional wrestling commentators are instantly loved for their personality and enthusiasm at the broadcast desk, while others spend years trying to earn the audience's respect. The latter couldn't ring more true for long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole, who has only started to get his flowers within the last four years. Specifically, Vince McMahon's departure from WWE allowed Cole to be himself, having no longer being given constant direction to convey information that he did or did not want to deliver, and now one of his colleagues has praised him for his dedication to the role.

During a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle," WWE producer Bruce Prichard was asked if Cole is one of the most underrated commentators in history, and explained how the 57-year-old carved his own path in the wrestling business.

"100%. I don't think that people really realize what a hard worker and how prepared Michael Cole is and how much he puts into his gig. No matter what he's doing. From day one, always wanted to learn, willing to do anything and everything and thrived. He didn't want to replace anybody. He didn't want to be anybody else. He just wanted to be Michael Cole doing what he was asked to do. And Michael, because of doing that has his own identity now. But I think Michael has always been very well prepared and he's good at his job and he's done it for a long time."

Next year, Cole will celebrate 30 years in WWE, as he first started his career as a backstage interviewer in 1997 before transitioning to a play-by-play commentator.

