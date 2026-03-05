AEW Dynamite Results 3/4 - Two Titles On The Line, The IInspiration Faces The Brawling Birds & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 4, 2026, coming to you live from the University of El Paso in El Paso, Texas!

Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Thunder Rosa in what will mark Rosa's first "Dynamite" match since taking part in a Four-Way Match for the Number 1 Spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match on the June 25 episode of "Dynamite". Not only will this mark Thekla's first defense since she dethroned Kris Statlander in a Strap Match on the February 11 episode of "Dynamite", but Rosa called out Thekla on the February 18 episode of "Dynamite" as a means of stepping up and defending the honor of the injured Statlander.

As he prepares to defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution on March 15, MJF will be putting his title on the line tonight as he defends against JetSpeed's Kevin Knight while Page is set to have a match of his own against an unknown opponent. Knight requested that Page give him a title shot should he win at Revolution, just moments after he scored a win against MxM TV's Mansoor.

Following their victory against Aysha and Frankie B at AEW House Rules: Australia on February 15, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay of The IInspiration will be making their "Dynamite" debut as they collide with The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor. Hayter and Windsor have scored wins against the likes of Charlie Evans and Kyla Knight at House Rules: Australia, Tyra Russamee and Gypsy Mac on last Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision", and B3CCA and Viva Van on the February 18 episode of "Dynamite".

Additionally, The Death Riders' member and Continental Champion Jon Moxley will be taking on Hechicero of The Don Callis Family after Moxley emerged victorious against Hechicero's stablemate Mark Davis in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin will also be facing Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors after the latter two men came up short last Wednesday to Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii.