Janel Grant Recently Filed Police Report Regarding WWE 'Intimidation Tactics'

Janel Grant said she had to file a police report recently as a result of intimidation tactics online.

Grant and her attorney, Erica Nolan, testified in front of the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee on Tuesday, advocating for Senate Bill 355 – a proposed reform on NDAs seeking to limit their usage in cases of workplace harassment and discrimination.

Grant filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE in January 2024, alleging that she was sexually assaulted and trafficked by McMahon during her time working for the company. McMahon has denied any wrongdoing, and he and WWE have been pushing to compel private arbitration per an NDA signed between them and Grant.

"For someone bound by an NDA, intimidation does not have to be loud or obvious," Nolan said. "In Ms. Grant's case, however, the intimidation has been both loud and obvious. She has faced public retaliation, exposure of her personal information, witness intimidation, and even public mockery on national television of what she experienced. She has effectively been made an example of what can happen to employees who speak out about misconduct, particularly when the employer is one of the largest in Connecticut."

The specific line about humiliation on TV stems from an angle that marked the beginning of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing; Morgan was shown to be pursuing Mysterio, while he was himself in a pairing with Rhea Ripley, and despite his many rebuffs continued to be chastised by Ripley for encouraging it.

Many pointed out striking parallels between the angle and the counter-narrative WWE and McMahon had been contending against Grant. Moreover, one segment showed Mysterio to be showing a supposedly explicit photo of Morgan that she had sent, something McMahon was outright accused of by Grant.