Janel Grant Recently Filed Police Report Regarding WWE 'Intimidation Tactics'
Janel Grant said she had to file a police report recently as a result of intimidation tactics online.
Grant and her attorney, Erica Nolan, testified in front of the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee on Tuesday, advocating for Senate Bill 355 – a proposed reform on NDAs seeking to limit their usage in cases of workplace harassment and discrimination.
Grant filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE in January 2024, alleging that she was sexually assaulted and trafficked by McMahon during her time working for the company. McMahon has denied any wrongdoing, and he and WWE have been pushing to compel private arbitration per an NDA signed between them and Grant.
"For someone bound by an NDA, intimidation does not have to be loud or obvious," Nolan said. "In Ms. Grant's case, however, the intimidation has been both loud and obvious. She has faced public retaliation, exposure of her personal information, witness intimidation, and even public mockery on national television of what she experienced. She has effectively been made an example of what can happen to employees who speak out about misconduct, particularly when the employer is one of the largest in Connecticut."
The specific line about humiliation on TV stems from an angle that marked the beginning of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing; Morgan was shown to be pursuing Mysterio, while he was himself in a pairing with Rhea Ripley, and despite his many rebuffs continued to be chastised by Ripley for encouraging it.
Many pointed out striking parallels between the angle and the counter-narrative WWE and McMahon had been contending against Grant. Moreover, one segment showed Mysterio to be showing a supposedly explicit photo of Morgan that she had sent, something McMahon was outright accused of by Grant.
Janel Grant on why NDAs need reform
Grant had the chance to speak for herself and why she wants to see NDA reform.
"I don't want to see one more person raped on a table, by two people with all the power, in daylight. Behind a locker door, while people sat on their desks working still on the other side of that door," she said.
She continued to say that there were plenty of legitimate reasons for NDAs to be used, whether that be trade secrets or something else. But she wanted to ensure that what happened to her did not happen again, contending NDAs should not be used to cover up sexual misconduct and abuse in the workplace.
She was then was asked by Anne Hughes what she would like to see changed, if she had a metaphorical magic wand. To which she explained that she would like to see the culture shift to meaningful change, rather than performative steps that don't serve to change anything.
In explaining her stance, she mentioned that she had to file a police report over the past week after noticing intimidation tactics which she felt posed a threat to her. But WWE did nothing to cooperate with the investigation.
"This past week alone, I filed a police report. Because I noticed some intimidation tactics online that were potentially going to pose a threat and jeopardize my safety in some way that I could not ignore. I called the police, they took a report. The officer reached out to WWE and to the state. When I got the report yesterday, WWE did not return the police officer's phone call."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).