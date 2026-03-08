AEW Collision Results 3/7 - World Tag Titles On The Line, Castagnoli Vs. Takeshita

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on March 7, 2026, coming to you from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona!

Two weeks ago, Rascalz defeated FTR to win a Title Eliminator Match with the help of the Young Bucks. Tonight, the Rascalz will challenge FTR for their titles. FTR is scheduled to face the Bucks for the titles at Revolution.

In just eight days, Konosuke Takeshita will face Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship. Before that, he'll face Mox's fellow Death Rider stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli. These two went to a time limit draw in the 2025 C2.

Swerve Strickland is facing Brody King at Revolution. In the meantime, Strickland will face Bandido's brother, Gravity.

The money matches are back, this time it's a $200,000 4-Way tag match. Private Party will take on The Outrunners, The Swirl, and returning LFI members, RUSH and Dralistico.