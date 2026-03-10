WWE HOFer Michael Hayes Touts Sobriety, Love For The Business

Michael "P.S." Hayes is often touted as one of the rock stars of pro wrestling. He was one of the first wrestlers to perform his own theme song with the "Badstreet U.S.A." theme he recorded for his stable, The Fabulous Freebirds.

Naturally, as with most rockstars, Hayes got heavily involved with drugs and alcohol, but claims that now, at 66, he's been free from his vices for a while.

"I'm more in love with the business than I ever have been," he claimed during an appearance on "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" recently. "Everything that I've done in my life has led me to where I'm at. And it wasn't me that was making those choices, that was God."

Hayes expressed that his faith in God allowed him to accept where he was in life.

"I'm almost 17 months now without a drink," Hayes confessed. "That's made a world of difference for me."

Hayes doesn't just give credit to God for his sobriety, but his creativity in general.

"I don't get a lot of the ideas I get by myself; I don't. I've said this before, I feel God loves wrestling, because I get some ideas from nowhere sometimes! Or, more importantly, I get a 'no,'" the veteran explained. He also admitted that it's been challenging to get everything done and attributed his two divorces to his prioritizing wrestling. The trials and tribulations have given the former WCCW star a new perspective. "I really am trying to enjoy every moment more than I did. Now, that's not to say that I didn't enjoy the moment, but I'm trying to enjoy it in a better way."

