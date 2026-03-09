Francis Ngannou To Fight On Rousey-Carano Netflix Card Promoted By Jake Paul

Francis Ngannou will be fighting on the Most Valuable Promotions card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in May.

Ngannou's departure from PFL after just one fight was announced last Friday, thus spurring speculation over where and when his next move would come, whether that would be MMA, boxing, or something new entirely.

Those questions were answered on Monday, with it being announced that Ngannou will be returning to the cage to fight Philipe Lins on MVP's first MMA card on May 16, headlined by returning veterans Rousey and Carano on Netflix.

BREAKING: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card. The first-ever MMA event on Netflix. Buckle up 🔥 #RouseyCarano

Saturday, May 16

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vBHyDktBYQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 9, 2026

MVP was founded in 2021 by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, mostly serving to promote boxing thus far. This upcoming event will be the first MMA event on Netflix.

Ngannou will be fighting for the first time in two years, following on from his round one TKO victory over Renan Ferreira to capture the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship. Prior to that, he had lost two boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the former by decision and the latter by knock-out, after leaving UFC in 2022 after retaining his Heavyweight Championship against Ciryl Gane.

His opponent, Lins, is also fighting for the first time in two years. He last fought to a unanimous decision victory against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 299, and also lists PFL among his former employers.