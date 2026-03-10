WWE NXT Results 3/10 - NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat, Hendry & Borne Face Saints & Page

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 10, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

With "NXT" Vengeance Day now in the history books, Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line as she defends against Zaria and Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match. Zaria unsuccessfully challenged Jayne for her title during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" thanks to the match ending in a no contest due to Ruca's interference. All three women then came face-to-face at one another at this past Saturday's Premium Live Event in a verbal confrontation that turned physical and also involved Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Myles Borne became the new North American Champion on the February 24 episode edition of "NXT" when he dethroned Ethan Page and fended off the likes of Vanity Project and Ricky Saints with some help from Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger. Saints then challenged Joe Hendry for his NXT Championship at Vengeance Day, and although Page attempted to aid Saints, a miscommunication between the pair led to Hendry retaining his title. Following such events, Hendry and Borne will be joining forces with one another to take on Saints and Page.