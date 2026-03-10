Daughter Of UFC Legend Frank Mir Wins NCAA National Championship

Bella Mir, UFC legend Frank Mir's daughter, added to her family's collection of accolades by winning the inaugural NCAA Women's National Wrestling Championship.

Bella won the first-ever NCAA tournament for women's collegiate wrestling at 145 pounds, entering as a second seed with North Central College, defeating No. 1 Reese Larramendy of Iowa with a 5-0 victory in the championship final.

Her win marked the end of a 35-match unbeaten streak for Larramendy. Prior to the final, she had picked up an 11-0 win in her opener, followed by 10-0 victories in the quarter and semi-finals.

North Central finished in third place in overall team standing at the NCAA championships.

At just 22, Mir already has a 4-0 record in professional MMA and is a two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion. She was just five years old when her father picked up his second UFC Heavyweight Championship, with him still holding the record for most submissions in the heavyweight division. But she is also confident she can hold gold in UFC like him.

"I'm like, 'God, I literally could be champ right now. Right now, in this moment, I could be a UFC Champion," she told ESPN. "Since the day I saw his belt. I wanted one of my own."

Mir was signed to UFC as the promotion's first NIL ambassador back in 2023 at the start of her collegiate wrestling career, with Dana White going so far as to secure her place at North Central.

"I've had some fun times in my career," White said. "The rise of Chuck Liddell. The rise of Ronda [Rousey]. The rise of Conor [McGregor]. There's been really special people that have stood out in the history of the UFC and the sport. And I truly believe that Bella will be one of those too."