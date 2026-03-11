UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up About His Late Father's Legacy

Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up on what he feels is his father's greatest legacy, stretching beyond fighting and training but rather the faith of Dagestani people.

Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is largely agreed to be one of the greatest coaches in MMA history; Khabib himself was trained by his father, retiring in 2020 at 29-0 and UFC Undisputed Lightweight Champion, and is often argued himself as the greatest of all time. Another student of Abdulmanap is Islam Makhachev, actively the UFC Welterweight Champion and previously Lightweight Champion.

Abdulmanap died in 2020 due to heart implications, and Khabib has followed in his footsteps to coach in his retirement from the cage. But when speaking to Kamal Saleh for "OnePath Network," he said that his felt his father's greatest legacy was the weaving of faith and fighting.

"For me, his most important legacy. What he left after him. It's hundred and hundreds of people when they come to his gym, train under his leadership they begin [to] pray," he said. "And so many people when they come in father's gym, they don't pray before, and one of the first rules of father; when some young guy come to train under his leadership, 'If you don't pray you have to begin [to] pray.'"

Khabib went further to explain that he felt it was his greatest impact on hundreds and hundreds of people, because it guided them to become good people.

The Nurmagomedov name is synonymous with MMA, not just through Abdulmanap and Khabib, but also Umar, Usman, and Abubakar. Umar is active in UFC with 20-1 record, Usman is 21-0 and the reigning PFL Lightweight Champion, and Abubakar has a slightly more unfortunate record; 17-4-1 in MMA, but overshadowed by his and McGregor's scuffle resulting in a one-year suspension in 2018.