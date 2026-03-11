AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/7/2026

When Nielsen introduced its new "Big Data + Panel" model this past September, professional wrestling ratings across the board started to decline, with both WWE and AEW posting some of its lowest numbers of the year. However, last month, Nielsen adjusted its ratings measurement system, and its caused wrestling viewership to increase, with "AEW Collision" being one of the programs to see a significant improvement over the last few weeks. At the beginning of the year, "Collision" was struggling to reach the 300,000 viewer threshold, but within the last month, the show has recorded its best streak of ratings since March 2025, which continued with Saturday's episode.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 370,000 viewers and posted an 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership slightly increased by 1%, but the program couldn't maintain it's audience in the 18-49 demo, which fell by 17%. That said, "Collision" also faced stiff competition on Saturday night, having went head-to-head with the World Baseball Classic drawing 2,978,000 viewers on FOX, and UFC 326 early main card fights on CBS averaging 2,809,000 viewers.

In addition to "Collision's" recent performance in viewership, its overall audience has improved by 6% since this time last year. However, the same cannot be said for the show's totals in the 18-49 demo, which has declined by 44% since March 2025. This upcoming weekend, "Collision" will have the opportunity to continue its hot streak as this Saturday's episode will be the go-home show for AEW Revolution on Sunday.