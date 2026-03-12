Ronda Rousey Reignites Cris Cyborg Feud: 'Obviously A Roided-Up Cheating B****'

Ronda Rousey reignited her feud with Cris Cyborg during the press conference for her upcoming fight against Gina Carano.

Rousey and Cyborg never met in the Octagon, the former occupying the bantamweight division and the latter the featherweight division of UFC. But Cyborg had defeated Carano in what had been her last match to date, becoming the inaugural Strikeforce Women's Featherweight Champion in 2009.

Cyborg had also beaten Rousey's close friend and WWE championship-winning tag partner, Shayna Baszler, in a catchweight bout in 2008.

Rousey renewed her war of words with Cyborg after Carano was asked about her last opponent, referencing Cyborg's 2011 suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

"Obviously a cheating 'roided-up b**** that totally cheated you out of your title that was deservingly yours," Rousey said of Cyborg. "So, you're too nice to say it, I'm gonna say it, f*** her and you're the best."

"I had one failed test for PEDs in my 21 year career," Cyborg responded. "2011. 15 years ago. The sport was very different at that time, and I didn't even speak English then. I had no idea the pills given to me in Brazil to "help lose weight" were banned for athletes in the USA. I served my penalty. I learned a life lesson. I have been involved in Olympic style testing for over 15 years without any other issues. I have proven I am a clean athlete."

Cyborg said she now uses that experience to mentor younger athletes in the importance of knowing dangers of PEDs. But she then turned her attention to Rousey personally.

"When Ronda Rousey hid her face in a pillow... I walked that same experience with dignity and humility something you couldn't display during your UFC career and something you're already highlighting with your MVP fight with Gina Carano. One thing I absolutely know is you will say every mean thing in the world... but you won't fight me. I pray one day you become happy in yourself."

Rousey and Carano are scheduled to fight, promoted by MVP and streaming via Netflix, on May 16.