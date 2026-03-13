The Best Wrestling Movies (That Aren't About Wrestling)

The Oscars are right around the corner; the WrestleMania of the Hollywood calendar. Among the films nominated for this year's Academy Awards, there's "Marty Supreme," the tale of a carny table-tennis player who is laser-focused on achieving greatness in his niche sport, as well as "Song Sung Blue," the story of two singers who love each other almost as much as they love Neil Diamond.

While the two films could not be more different in content, demographic, aesthetic, and any number of ways, they do share two similarities: One has a tagline of "Dream Big," while the other's is "Dream Huge" (Crazy, right?), and they are wrestling movies that aren't about wrestling.

Wrestling is about more than predetermined fights and spandex. It's a part of a much larger world of carnies, con artists, showmen, and other artists; a world of sensory assault, paper-thin stories of good and evil, and an understanding that the truth, even reality, is up for negotiation.

"Marty Supreme" and "Song Sung Blue" did not emerge from a vacuum. There is a rich tradition of wrestling movies that aren't about wrestling, and in the true spirit of professional wrestling, it's a tradition that I made up.

This will not feature any movies that are literally about wrestling. "The Wrestler" is not on this list, nor is "The Iron Claw" or the classic "...All The Marbles." No, this will deal with movies about acrobats, porn stars, magicians, tap-dancers, and yes, even table-tennis players and Neil Diamond tribute acts, all of which light a beacon of recognition in any wrestling fan, and should give wrestling cinephiles like Bronson Reed some films to add to their Letterboxd watchlists.