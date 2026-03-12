Ronda Rousey Says Dana White Knows UFC's White House Card 'Sucks'

While Ronda Rousey has been critical of modern day UFC, speaking ahead of her return fight against Gina Carano on Netflix in May, she went further to separate the institution and its President Dana White.

During the MVP and Netflix-presented press conference for her fight on May 16, Rousey was asked whether she had any concerns that White would take issue with what she had been saying.

"Oh he knows the White House cards sucks," she laughed. "He knows that they were pushing this for over a year and it fell extremely short of expectations. I mean, he was so upset about it, he was talking about a fight falling out the day before. I can guarantee you he's not happy with it either, and he's the one that taught me by example to speak my mind."

Rousey had said that White was the one who encouraged her to seek a better deal for her comeback bout, having originally pitched it to be staged in UFC; there was a disparity in offers made before and after the promotion's switch from pay-per-view to streaming this year.

"He gave me his blessing to go out and do it on my own," she said. "After, I let him know before anybody else that I had gone to Netflix, I didn't want him to be upset with me. And he was like, 'I could never be upset with you. I love you so much. I want you to do great. I want this to be successful.' He's always been my friend before anything else."

She continued to say that much of her criticism toward UFC now stems from the fact White isn't the owner. "He isn't calling the shots and he isn't running things the way that he wants. Because he's an employee of the company now. He's not an owner and I think it was a big mistake of theirs to not let him just run things the way that he always has."