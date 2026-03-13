UFC's Valentina Shevchenko Claps Back At Ronda Rousey OnlyFans Digs

UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded to Ronda Rousey's comments towards her joining OnlyFans.

Rousey had said that the promotion was not paying its fighters the wage they deserved, at least not comparable to other career paths, and that was causing a bleed in its ability to create new stars. But in demonstrating her point, said the following about Shevchenko: "It's [UFC] one of the worst places to go. It's why so many of their top athletes are leaving to go and find pay elsewhere. It's why they're champions like Valentina [Shevchenko] are selling pictures of their t*****s on OnlyFans."

Shevchenko responded to Rousey via X, explaining that she uses OnlyFans as a way to connect with her fans – as opposed to the explicit content the platform has become known for. Shevchenko also levied a dig at Rousey's last fight.

"It's 2026. Fighters using OnlyFans is just a new way to connect with fans," she wrote. "Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016."

Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016 😴 — Valentina The Bullet Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 11, 2026

Rousey is fighting Gina Carano on May 16 in her return to the sport 10 years after she was defeated by Amanda Nunes via a TKO in round one. That defeat followed her first defeat in the sport just a year earlier, suffering a knockout to Holly Holm, and she had retired until this year after her bout with Nunes.