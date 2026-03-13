Jake Paul: 'I Believe The UFC Is Dying And MVP Is Here To Take Over'

His brother Logan might be signed to its TKO sister company, WWE. But Jake Paul is confident MVP will surpass UFC as the boxing promotion due to make its first foray into MMA with Ronda Rousey versus Gina Carano on Netflix in May.

The card is set to be headlined by the return of Rousey and Carano, as well as former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins in the co-main event, and will also be the first MMA event to be streamed on Netflix.

Paul got the chance to talk about his promotional rival during the press conference for the event, during which Rousey was also critical of the promotion since moving from pay-per-view to streaming, citing Dana White's lack of control over the company.

"Just four and a half years into building this company with Nakisa [Bidarian] and we're doing the first-ever MMA event live on Netflix," Paul said. "MMA is in a weird position right now and it's the wild west, and I believe we have a massive opportunity here to disrupt the whole space and to put fighters first, get them the pay that they deserve, the platform they deserve. Because I believe the UFC is dying and MVP is here to take over."

MVP started off the back of Paul's emergence in boxing, beating retired UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in the promotion's first two events before 2022 saw MVP promote Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano, a saga which eventually turned into a trilogy of fights. The last time Paul was active at one of his events was a knock-out loss to Anthony Joshua last year.