Former WWE Star Shotzi Announces Her Missing Brother Has Been Found And Hospitalized

This past Tuesday, March 10, former WWE talent Shotzi Blackheart took to social media to share information about her brother, Dean Urbanski, being missing. In a now-deleted post, Shotzi explained that Urbanski had crashed his car near Fort Mason, California, and according to CCTV footage was seen leaving the scene of the crash on foot and might be confused or disoriented.

In a follow up post since then, Shotzi revealed that her brother has since been found and was taken to a hospital. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word. The support and kindness from so many people truly means the world to our family. Thank you all so much," Shotzi posted.

In the past, Shotzi spoke about her brother's involvement in her pro wrestling career, recalling how she was never a huge fan of wrestling but her brother was, and she'd often watch it with him or play the video games with him. Years later, she began watching WWE with her sister, who would joke about going into pro wrestling to be a valet, while Shotzi was the one who later seriously pursued it instead.

Back in 2021, Shotzi unfortunately lost her father, and penned an emotional post detailing her relationship with him. She expressed how lucky she was to have a great relationship with not just her biological father but her step-father. She also recalled how her father was the life of the party and often the organizer for holidays and getaways. Shotzi went on to recall how her father taught her many things across her life and expressed how she'll miss many moments with him.