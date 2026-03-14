AEW Collision Results 3/14 - Andrade El Idolo Vs. Mascara Dorada, Kross Vs. Shirakawa

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on March 14, 2026, coming to you from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California!

It's Revolution eve and AEW has a stacked card! Ahead of a 2-out-of-3 Falls match for the Women's World Championship tomorrow night, we'll hear from Kris Statlander. The "Cosmic Killer's" opponent, Thekla will be in action tonight alongside Sisters of Sin.

Lena Cross has a big PPV Sunday ahead of her with not one, but two big title challenges. First, she has to go one-on-one with Mina Shirakawa tonight. We'll also hear from the other half of the Timeless Love Bombs, "Timeless" Toni Storm and her opponent, Marina Shafir, ahead of their match at Revolution.

Juice Robinson makes his return to "Collision" after suffering an injury when he teams up with Austin Gunn and Ace Austin to take on The Demand. Tomorrow night, Ricochet will defend the National title in the Blackjack Battle Royale. Perhaps the other five men in this match will be competing in it.

On Sunday, Mark Davis will defend his new Trios championship alongside Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada, but tonight, he'll face Komander. Kevin Knight will be on the other side of the ring from Davis tomorrow night alongside Speedball Mike Bailey and Mistico. He'll look to get back on track tonight against Don Callis Family's El Clon.

Ahead of his big match with Bandido at Revolution, DCF's Andrade El Idolo will go toe-to-toe with Mascara Dorada in the main event.