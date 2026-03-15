AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Paramount Out-Bidding Netflix For WBD

The war of the streaming platforms outbidding and expanding their services is at an all-time high, especially when Netflix and Paramount went tit for tat in their bids to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, with Paramount outbidding its competitor. That said, AEW's broadcasting partner merging with Paramount would allow WWE's biggest rival to keep its assets together, as Paramount plans on picking up more television stations, including TBS and TNT, where AEW's flagship programming of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" broadcast on, respectively. Like AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, Jeff Jarrett sees the pros of this upcoming merger, which he discusses in a recent episode of his "My World" podcast.

"Some think Netflix let them do it, so that Paramount falls on their face. They'll buy it for chump change. Now, I don't think that...I don't think Netflix let them do it," the two-time Hall of Famer began. "I think they looked at it very clearly and what they wanted was the studios. They're not the TV business. They are a hell of a successful, the biggest streamer in the world. And I think when the price got where it was at, those folks said, 'Keep the main thing.' And they tapped and their stock went up...I have a few folks...they always kind of thought Paramount was the way it was headed. Everything is consolidating...It's going to build strength for every brand."

As mentioned, Khan is indeed thrilled for this transition, as it would expand and feature his weekly programming in around 116 million homes in the United States alone, the most out of any US wrestling show, as predicted in a previous report. However, with every upside, there's a potential downside. With David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, interested in putting the UFC on TV, specifically on Saturday nights during the same timeslot that "Collision" occupies on TNT, it might change the day in which AEW airs its two-hour weekend show, or worse, the show being dropped. Oppositely, "Collision" could be shown before or after any UFC programming, creating a massive boost in viewership. More will be revealed soon.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.