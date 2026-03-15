UFC Legend Demetrious Johnson Refutes Claims Over Comeback Fight

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson has shut down rumors of a comeback fight, after Muhammad Mokaev had claimed he was in negotiations to fight the retired ONE Hall of Famer.

Johnson retired in September 2024 after completing a trilogy over Adriano Moraes in ONE between 2021 and 2023, ending his career with a 25-4-1 record. But prior to that he was also the inaugural UFC Flyweight Champion, notching the most consecutive defenses in the promotion's history with 11, and going down as one of the Pound-for-Pound greats of all time.

But then Mokaev claimed on Thursday that he had been offered an MMA fight with Johnson, sparking hopes the veteran would be returning to the cage. Mokaev went further to say that he had accepted the offer and was waiting for an announcement.

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I have accepted See what happens next https://t.co/qyROaGJ2r0 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 12, 2026

Johnson came out on social media to react to the news for himself, confirming that he is retired and shamed any promoter trying to use his name in negotiating fights. He also told Mokaev to just message him next time, because the fight offer was not legitimate.

"This s*** right here is absolutely bulls***," Johnson said. "Guys, my black a** is retired. I'm never coming back to compete ever again. If I do, it would be for IBJJF, and even then I only train one day a f****ing week. And then, shame on the promoter who's out there trying to pitch fights to other athletes when they know my black a** is retired."

Mokaev signed with UFC in 2021 and extended his unbeaten record with seven fights afterwards, but Dana White announced that he would be leaving the promotion for a number of reasons, implying that there were issues beyond the cage. He has since returned and continued to fight for BRAVE in Bahrain.