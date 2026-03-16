AEW Revolution 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

Despite being a legitimate fan of his work, I have no idea who Hangman Page is, without the AEW World Title. I don't think his loss on Sunday will permanently keep him from the world title scene, but he has been in the title's orbit for the entirety of the promotion's life, and it is time for him to figure out who he will become.

I think Cody was going for something similar when he strapped himself with the "can never challenge for the world title again" stipulation, but he didn't have the history that Hangman now does, and so I am simply interested to see where Page goes from here.

We got a brief little taste of what it could look like, during his partnership with Speedball and Kevin Knight, and now he will be forced to dream up a future for himself without the title.

Wrestlers are artists, at the end of the day, and Hangman Page needing to be a viable world title contender has always been something of a restriction on his presentation. Page is now a free man, who can become whoever he needs to become, and do whatever he wants. Like I said, I assume this is a long road to him earning back the right to challenge, but that is fresher than the umpteenth Swerve Strickland feud.