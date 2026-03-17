Penta Defeats Dragon Lee In Impromptu Men's WWE Intercontinental Title Match On Raw

Penta beat Dragon Lee in his second defense of the Intercontinental Championship during "WWE Raw."

Penta won the title two weeks ago from Dominik Mysterio, defending it for the first time against Ludwig Kaiser's El Grande Americano during last week's show.

On Monday's show, JD McDonagh was seen arguing with Adam Pearce about the next opportunity belonging to Mysterio, to which Pearce said that Mysterio was not cleared – having been in AAA action over the weekend – and McDonagh then argued that he should get the shot.

Penta walked past, taunted McDonagh, thanked Pearce, and went down to the ring to defend his title in an open challenge, which was then answered by Dragon Lee. Commentary made much about the idea that Lee was wrestling a much more violent contest, as though his defeat to Gunther earlier this month had lit a fire beneath him.

Ultimately the bout concluded after a Mexican Destroyer from the champion for the winning pinfall. After the bell, Penta offered his hand to Lee, who reciprocated for the two luchadors to share their moment of respect to close the segment.