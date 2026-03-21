WWE's Bayley Shares Her Initial Reaction To Hugger Theme Music: 'I Hated It'

Throughout her WWE career, Bayley has used multiple theme songs to accompany the different types of characters she's played on-screen, with her most iconic entrance track being "Turn It Up," which originated in "WWE NXT" for her "Hugger" persona. Although the theme was popular amongst fans, Bayley revealed in a recent interview with "IGN" that she initially despised the Hugger song, and reflected on all the entrance music she's used during her time with WWE.

"They'd sent me like, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking for music.' I hated it. And then the next text was 'Hunter loves it.' And I said, 'All right, sounds good.' Like that's my song and then grew to love it, you know? Like people just got really excited when it came on, and then when I turned heel, it was the song that I ended up keeping they were like, 'Hey, this is just for tonight. We don't have to keep it.' But then I really liked it, you know? I like the little guitar solo in it. So we kept that and then when Damage Control came about, we kind of collabed on that."

Bayley also shared that the theme song she uses today was only supposed to be used for her match against IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, but it's continued to be her entrance music for the past two years, despite it not being her favorite theme from her career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "IGN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.