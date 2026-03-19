Ronda Rousey: UFC's Hunter Campbell 'P****ed Off The Wrong B****'

Ronda Rousey has taken aim at UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, while reacting to the latest addition to the Carano-Rousey MVP card in May.

The event on May 16 will be headlined by Gina Carano and Rousey's respective returns to MMA, as well as Francis Ngannou against Philipe Lins in the co-main event. And then on Monday it was announced that Nate Diaz and Mike Perry had joined the UFC alums on the card for their own first-time fight.

Welcoming them to the fold for MVP – Jake Paul's promotion – and its first MMA event, Rousey called it a revolution against the establishment. That goes in line with what she had said at the press conference for the event, believing that UFC had gone downhill and was no longer the premier place of work in the sport.

"Welcome to the revolution Nate Diaz and Mike Perry!! It's the fighters vs. the establishment – and we're gonna win!" Rousey wrote on X. "P.S. Hunter Campbell p****ed off the wrong b****, I'm coming for your job motherf****er."

It's unknown what Rousey's exact issue with Campbell is, but since he serves as UFC's primary matchmaker and Dana White's number two, one could assume it ties in with the break-down in negotiations for Rousey to return to the company.

Rousey had said she was in talks with UFC about staging the fight with Carano with the promotion, but they could not meet financial terms under the new streaming model with Paramount+.