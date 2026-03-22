Heath Slater Explains How He'd Approach WWE Return If Offered

It's been six years since Heath Slater competed as a WWE star, and has instead worked for TNA as well as other independent wrestling promotions since being part of the company's COVID-19 budget cuts in 2020. Although he's nearing the final stages of his career, Slater recently shared that he's not closed off to the idea of returning to WWE, but would want to reunite with his 3MB partner Drew McIntyre, and work for the promotion after he retires.

"You know, WWE ever called and was like, 'Hey man, Drew needs some help. We need to bring the band back together.' I'll be like 'Hell yeah, baby. Sign me for about a year or two,' but I would follow it up like, 'Yeah, but after that, could I be an agent or a trainer or something?' Maybe help some of these kids out a little bit," he said speaking with "Developmentally Speaking." "I would totally follow up with that because I'm there. I'm not at the bottom of the ninth inning, but I'm definitely at the bottom of the eighth."

Slater also explained that he's continued to keep himself in shape and believes there's still a handful of years left before he officially hangs up his boots for good, but admitted that his future is uncertain once he steps away from being an in-ring competitor.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.