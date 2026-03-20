Triple H Announces Nickelback Song To Serve As Theme Of WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE is racing along the "Road to WrestleMania" ahead of the 42nd edition of the event next month, and now, "The Showcase of the Immortals" has another theme song. After WWE had been promoting the event with "Back in the Saddle" by Aerosmith, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that Nickelback's "Bones For The Crows" is another official WrestleMania 42 theme.

"They've rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All," Levesque wrote in the post, alongside an official WWE video complete with a clip of the song, as well as photos of the band.

Nickelback just released "Bones For The Crows" on Friday and teased an announcement along with the drop of the song. The announcement doesn't appear to be WrestleMania-related initially, despite front man Chad Kroeger mentioning they were "teaming up with someone," as the teaser on Instagram included the date March 26. The song is the first new release from Nickelback since 2022.

They've rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All.@Nickelback's "Bones For The Crows" is an official #WrestleMania theme song. pic.twitter.com/FW6tzCieYF — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2026

WWE previously used Nickelback's "Burn It To the Ground" as the theme for "WWE Raw" and the band has performed live at WWE's Tribute to the Troops events. The company has partnered with numerous artists for multiple "official" theme songs for WrestleMania over the years. Last year, rapper Travis Scott's "Fein" and The Weeknd's "Timeless" were both used, marking the latter artist's sixth consecutive WrestleMania theme song.

WrestleMania 42 is set for Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row. The event will take place over two nights, on April 18 and 19.