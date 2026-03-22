AEW Collision Results 3/21 - Brawling Birds Vs. Sisters Of Sin, LFI In Trios Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday" on March 21, 2026, coming to you from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will put his title on the line against NJPW's Robbie Eagles. Eagles earned a shot at the title during the House Rules show in Australia last month. Eagles also trained Fletcher and has known him since Fletcher was 12.

After defeating The IINSPIRATION in less than two minutes, the Brawling Birds look to continue their winning streak when they take on Sisters of Sin.

Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia will compete against Komander and Mascara Dorada.

RUSH and Dralistico returned from injury to compete in the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale alongside Beast Mortos. All three men will be in action tonight.