UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall Resumes Training Following Eye Surgeries

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall posted a training video to signal his upcoming return to the Octagon.

Aspinall sustained a severe eye injury during his first defense of the Heavyweight title, having been promoted from Interim Champion, against Ciryl Gane in October last year.

He announced he would be having multiple eye surgeries at the turn of the new year, with no clear timeline for his return. And an Interim Heavyweight Championship fight was booked between Alex Pereira and Gane at the Freedom 250 card at the White House.

Aspinall posted a video showing he had returned to training after the surgeries, indicating that he is on the steady road to returning, on Friday.

"Coming for it all," Aspinall wrote on X. The video itself had an end caption: "It begins. Back to work."

Coming for it all 👑 pic.twitter.com/hnzvjNUEvi — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) March 20, 2026

Aspinall only recently agreed to a multi-year deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency, adding a bit more fuel to the fire after UFC President Dana White had launched Zuffa Boxing, going on to sign Conor Benn away from Matchroom Boxing. Now, White may have to negotiate with Hearn as it pertains to his UFC Heavyweight Champion.

White said immediately after the announcement of Aspinall's Matchroom signing that he had no issue with Hearn, and reasoned that he had managed to negotiate with Ortiz before, so would have no issue getting things done.