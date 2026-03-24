Former WWE Star JBL Says He Was Integral To The Creation Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer John 'Bradshaw' Layfield got under the skin of many fans during his infamous main roster run as 'JBL,' especially fans of Eddie Guerrero or Rey Mysterio, with whom he had heated feuds. Today, the retired veteran still seems to enjoy riling fans up, and in an appearance on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, he took credit for not just one of the biggest stars in WWE history but one of their greatest eras.

"If you're any type of wrestling historian at all, you'll know that I, JBL, singlehandedly am responsible for 'Austin 3:16,' 'Stone Cold Steve Austin,' and the entire Attitude Era, and winning the Monday Night Wars against WCW," he boldly proclaimed. JBL then explained that back at the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, where 'Austin 3:16' was invented as a response to Jake "The Snake" Roberts' religious gimmick, he was the one to wrestle Roberts.

"If I had not lost to Jake Roberts – I think I had Vader's number, I would've beat Vader, then I'd go to the ring and get Stone Cold...I may have won, but even if I lost, there was no reason to cut a religious promo on me."

Roberts was portraying a Born-Again character, to reflect his real-life faith, which gave Austin the inspiration to turn "John 3:16" into the famous phrase.

"There wouldn't have been an 'Austin 3:16' if I beat Jake Roberts, and there wouldn't have been an Attitude Era, and WWE wouldn't have won the Monday Night Wars, and we would not be having 3:16 Stone Cold Steve Austin day on Monday Night Raw; you're welcome, world," the veteran proclaimed, jokingly piping in applause via a soundboard during the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.