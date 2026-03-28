Former WWE Star Chris Masters Recalls Being Kept 'In The Dark' For First MITB Cash-In

Edge made WWE history when he won the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 21, then cemented his spot at the top when he cashed in the contract on WWE Champion John Cena at New Year's Revolution in January 2006. The "Rated R Superstar" called his shot after Cena successfully defended his title in an Elimination Chamber match against Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Kane, Carlito, and Chris Masters. Masters, who had his first run in WWE from 2005 to 2007, recalled on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" how no one knew that Edge would cash-in after their match.

"Honestly, none of us knew about Edge coming out after. None of us knew. I mean, Shawn probably knew, I guess," he explained. "I just remember that day, Carlito just being kind of like, just thinking the finish was odd, because it just would have been a roll-up. Cena just rolls up Carlito, that's it. He just kept saying, 'Something's not right...' Then we're out there, and Vince [McMahon] comes out, and then Edge. I didn't suspect anything. I don't even know if I thought about it, but Carli knew something was off."

Masters said that he thinks the less people who know, the better, especially nowadays. He said it's not about being secretive or disrespectful, but rather, the less people knowing is good, because everything gets reported now, especially with the rise of social media.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.