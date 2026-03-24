WWE NXT Results 3/24 - Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match, Ricky Saints Faces Tony D'Angelo & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on March 24, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

With "NXT" Stand & Deliver right around the corner on April 4, Myles Borne will be finding out who will be challenging him for the North American Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event as several undisclosed competitors take part in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. Borne's most recent televised defense of the North American Championship came on the March 3 episode of "NXT" when he retained against former titleholder Ethan Page.

Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints will be in action as he collides with former North American & Tag Team Champion Tony D'Angelo. As cracks began to form in the alliance between Saints and the aforementioned Page due to both men's interest in getting a shot at Joe Hendry's North American Championship, Hendry appeared to confront the duo. A brawl then broke out between all three men, with D'Angelo suddenly appearing to leave them all laid out.

The Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Tag Team Tournament will be continuing tonight to determine who will be the next challengers for the title currently held by Vanity Project, as Shawn Spears and Niko Vance of The Culling square off with Eli Knight and reigning Speed Champion Elio LeFleur. Not only did Birthright's Uriah Connors and Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo advance in the tournament last Tuesday when they emerged victorious against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, but Knight stepped in for Sean Legacy as LeFleur's tag team partner last Tuesday when Legacy revealed he was unable to compete due to an injury.

Wren Sinclair dethroned Fallon Henley as Women's Speed Champion last Tuesday to win her first ever title in WWE. Tonight, Henley looks to seek some retribution as she teams up with her Fatal Influence stablemate Lainey Reid to take on Sinclair and her WrenQCC stablemate Kendal Grey in tag team competition.

Kelani Jordan and Thea Hail will be returning to action as they go one-on-one with each other. Both women will surely be motivated to score a win tonight coming off recent losses, with Jordan coming up short to Lola Vice in an "NXT" Underground Match at "NXT" Vengeance Day on March 7 and Hail being unable to emerge victorious against the aforementioned Sinclair in the finals of a Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament on the March 10 episode of "NXT".