Jon Jones Joins Russian Bare Knuckle Boxing Promotion Amidst UFC Fall-Out

Jon Jones has signed with IBA Bare Knuckle Boxing as an ambassador for the Russian promotion, coming in the wake of a public falling out with UFC.

Jones announced in a video circulated on social media that he had signed with IBA as an ambassador and would be hosting his first event on March 28 headlined by Yoel Romero and Vagab Vagabov in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"Mother Russia has adopted a new son!!" Jones wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud to announce I'm now the ambassador for IBA Bare Knuckle. I'll be hosting my first event with my good friend Alfredo Auditore March 28th in St. Petersburg. Let's go! Let's create wonderful memories [Translated from Russian with Google]. Thanks to IBA President Umar Kremlev. I'm happy to become a member of the global boxing family."

Jones has been in Russia filming the ALF MMA reality TV series alongside Daniel Cormier too. His current dispute with UFC stems from statements he had made in the lead-up to the UFC Freedom 250 card at he White House being announced, claiming he was in negotiations to return from his 2025 retirement to fight on the card – many presuming that would come against Alex Pereira.

Pereira was announced for the card while Jones was not, and Dana White said that Jones was never in consideration at all, thus prompting Jones to reiterate that he was in negotiations, that he was lowballed, and if he was considered to be done with the promotion then he would like his release.

The latest back-and-forth saw Jones claim that in negotiations he was offered $15 million, but felt the fight was worth more. White responded to that claim and said that he was never under consideration for the card, no matter what price tag had been put on it.