Brock Lesnar Tattoo Was The Result Of 'Half A Gallon Of Vodka & Maybe A Few Vicodin'

WWE star Brock Lesnar, the "Beast Incarnate," has long had a striking tattoo in the shape of a stylized skull on his back. However, shortly after leaving WWE in the wake of WrestleMania XX, Lesnar got a more infamous tattoo that has long divided fans: a massive knife on his chest, with a handle reminiscent of brass knuckles.

During an appearance on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Lesnar recalled what went into getting his most-panned tattoo. "[When] I got that tattoo, I was s**t-faced drunk in Scottsdale, Arizona," he admitted, further explaining that he was in Scottsdale for NFL training and had just been in a motorcycle accident when he decided to blow off some steam. "There was a tattoo shop across the street from the biker bar, and that's not a good place to have a tattoo shop."

"I got this tattoo – I didn't even know I got the damn thing. I wake up the next day: what ... is this thing?" he recalled. Lesnar then expressed that the tattoo isn't meaningless, but instead was an interpretation of the veteran wrestler feeling like he had his back up against the wall with a sword or knife at his throat. "I walked over there and said: 'Yeah! Let's put a big ass, ugly sword on my chest.' ... No planning whatsoever. It was a half a gallon of vodka and maybe a few Vicodin."

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