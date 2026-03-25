Tony Schiavone Reflects On Death Of WCW Alum Dennis Condry: 'One Of My Favorite Guys'

Tributes to Dennis Condrey of the Midnight Express continue to pour in from those throughout the wrestling world following the news of the star's passing at the age of 74 on March 21. One of those who offered their condolences to Condry's widow and shared memories of their time with him was former WCW commentator Tony Schiavone, who paid tribute to Condrey during an episode of "What Happened When." Schiavone said he was going to miss his fellow WCW alum as a wrestler, a person, and a good guy who "f***** around with him" a lot.

"Dennis was one of my favorite guys, he and Bobby [Eaton]," Schiavone said. "It's hard to believe that Bobby is gone, and now Dennis is gone... I had so much fun with those guys in the studios of TBS. [Jim] Cornette was always so focused on what he was going to say that he never did screw around with me, he was always the mouthpiece, right? But, as we were going on, and you can go back and watch any of the interviews or promos that the Midnight Express did at the set with me, and you look at it closely and you watch it a couple times, you will see Dennis and Bobby f****** with me endlessly."

Schiavone said the tag team would step on his feet and say things in his ear when their manager was talking, trying to make him laugh. He said he knew why AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler pay homage to Midnight Express all the time, because of how great they were, and how they set the standard for tag wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.