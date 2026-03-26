Francis Ngannou Says He's Worried By Jon Jones-UFC Pay Dispute

Francis Ngannou was asked for his take on Jon Jones' fall-out with the UFC over negotiations for the White House card in June.

Jones said ahead of the White House card's announcement that he was in negotiations to return at the event, but that didn't transpire when the card was finally announced.

Dana White said that there never were any negotiations because Jones was not intended for the card, and Jones then came out to say there were negotiations, he was lowballed, and wanted his release if the promotion truly thought he was done fighting.

Jones has since said he was offered $15 million for the fight but felt the fight was worth more. White said after that it didn't matter what money he wanted because he was never fighting on the card.

Ariel Helwani came out to say that White's comments on the matter didn't make sense, because he had learned from multiple sources that negotiations were in fact taking place. And he had the opportunity to ask former UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou for his take on the matter, considering the fact that he left the promotion in 2023 following a pay dispute.

"Jon Jones [has] been in this organization for how long? Jon Jones [has] been a champion since he was 23. Over 15 years. If there's somebody that deserves something nowadays, like just even to pay him tribute, it's Jon Jones," Ngannou said.

He added, "Isn't it Jon Jones that they are out there bragging he's a GOAT? Man, if the GOAT is not respected then who should be respected. I worry if their GOAT is being treated like that. I truly worry if that's how they treat their GOAT. Then those who are not the GOAT, I don't know whatever they are, well imagine what they are going through."