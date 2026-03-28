Paul Heyman On WWE's Revival Of ECW: 'Miserable Experience For Everybody Involved'

WWE infamously relaunched Extreme Championship Wrestling in 2006 as a third brand alongside "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" following the success of what was meant to be a one-off tribute in One Night Stand 2005. The new version of ECW lasted through February 2010, but former ECW owner and creative head Paul Heyman's discontent with the rebrand led to his departure shortly after "WWECW" launched, and he'd remain away from professional wrestling for six years due to it. Heyman talked about his distaste for WWE's watered down version of ECW with VideoGamesChronicle on YouTube.

"I don't think anybody that chants 'ECW' in 2026 ever is thinking about the WWE-ized version of 2006 which was one absolutely abhorrent, miserable experience for everybody involved," Heyman said. "When people chant 'ECW,' they chant from the period of September 1993 to January 2001."

Heyman and VGC were chatting about "WWE 2K26" and its release. One mode of the game follows the career of current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and one playable match in the showcase is a fantasy matchup between Punk and Cactus Jack at ECW Hardcore Heaven 1994. Heyman was very pleased that the event was featured in the game.

"To have Hardcore Heaven 1994 as part of the '2k26' video game is an honor for A, anyone that was involved in that, and I certainly was, anybody that was there and there are many who were, and anybody who wants a genuine, authentic portrayal of ECW when it was revolutionizing and indeed, evolutionizing, the entire industry," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit VGC on YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.