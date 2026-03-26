Ariel Helwani: Ex-WWE Star Gable Steveson Signs Multi-Match Agreement With RAF

Former WWE star and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed a multi-match deal with Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Steveson won gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in heavyweight freestyle wrestling, signing a WWE NIL deal that same year, after carving a collegiate wrestling career yielding two gold, one silver, and one bronze in the NCAA Division I Championships – winning in 2021 and 2022, finishing third in his freshman year of 2019, and returning to compete and claim silver in 2025 following his WWE departure in 2024.

And having spent his post-WWE career notching a 3-0 record in MMA and a 1-0 record in Jon Jones' Dirty Boxing, Jones being a close friend and mentor to him, there had been some questions as to what his next steps would be.

Eric Bischoff's Real American Freestyle then announced that Steveson had signed on to compete at RAF 09 in Dallas, Texas, on May 30. Ariel Helwani reported that Steveson had signed a multi-match deal with RAF and while his first opponent is yet to be determined, the promotion is targeting some big names to face him.

Gable Steveson at RAF09. Streaming exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/K3ZouFTUbA — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) March 25, 2026

Wyatt Hendrickson, the reigning RAF Heavyweight Champion, was actually the man to end the 70-match winning streak of Steveson in the NCAA Championship final in 2025. RAF was initially scheduled to be Bahrain, but moved closer to home with the ongoing conflict within the Middle-East. As of the time of writing, nothing is further known about the RAF card and who will be involved.