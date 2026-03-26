TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 3/26 - Mustafa Ali Faces BDE, Bear Bronson Takes On Moose & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on March 26, 2026, coming to you from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia!

Order 4 leader Mustafa Ali will be taking on BDE in what will mark the first singles match between the pair. The two men previously met in the ring on March 12 when BDE, Rich Swann, and TNA International Champion Trey Miguel defeated Ali and his stablemates Jason Hotch and John Skyler.

Since beginning his quest to take out The System one member at a time after the group kicked him out a handful of weeks ago, Moose has emerged victorious against Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight on the March 12 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" and Brian Myers during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" in very quick fashion with just a spear. Tonight, Moose looks to add the third name to his list when he goes one-on-one with Bear Bronson.

Alexander and Myers will be competing in matches of their own tonight as Myers goes head-to-head with one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff Hardy in what will mark Jeff's first singles match since he scored a victory against the aforementioned Ali on January 22. Meanwhile, Alexander will be joining forces with fellow System member Eddie Edwards to square off against TNA World Champion Mike Santana and X-Division Champion Leon Slater in tag team competition.

Additionally, Eric Young will be appearing on tonight's show as he prepares to challenge the aforementioned Slater for the X-Division Championship at TNA Sacrifice tomorrow night.