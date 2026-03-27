Report: TKO CEO Ari Emanuel Asked Donald Trump To Call Off Live Nation Investigation

CEO of TKO Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel, a former Live Nation board member, reportedly asked President Donald Trump to call off the investigation during an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and its parent company, Ticketmaster, according to reports. Dave Meltzer highlighted the report by the Wall Street Journal in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

An antitrust lawsuit was brought to the US Department of Justice against Live Nation and Ticketmaster in May 2024, alleging that Live Nation has a monopoly on the live events business The lawsuit was filed following criticism over issues with ticket purchases for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2022. The case went to trial on March 2 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and was settled a week later. The settlement was reportedly a surprise to prosecuting attorneys and the state Attorneys General.

According to the Wall Street Journal, and highlighted by Meltzer, Emanuel was reportedly the person behind the settlement after calling Trump. Emanuel reportedly called Trump, and "suddenly, the government called off the case," Meltzer wrote. After the trial began, Trump reportedly began making calls to ask why the case had not been settled, according to the WSJ, and the settlement was signed after the sides met at the White House, but announced publicly four days later.

Live Nation will pay $280 million in the settlement, according to a report from the Associated Press. In addition to other various terms put forth, Live Nation also agreed to let venues reach deals that would allow for a portion of tickets for events to be sold by entities other than Ticketmaster.

Two dozen states will continue to fight the companies in court following the settlement, however. The trial resumed in New York, following the DOJ's withdrawal, on March 16.