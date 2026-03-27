Latest Update On Paramount's Acquisition Of AEW Partner Warner Bros Discovery

A special Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders meeting will soon be held to vote on the sale to Paramount Skydance, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. News of the sale first broke at the end of February after weeks of bidding between companies.

According to Meltzer, WBD will host the shareholders meeting to vote on the sale on April 23 at 10 a.m. He reported that shareholders will get $31 per share in the sale, which is above the current $12.54 current share prices.

Netflix previously announced that it had agreed to a WBD merger back in December, but in February, Netflix withdrew its bid after Paramount submitted an offer that WBD determined to be superior. All news regarding the potential merger, then the sale, made headlines across the professional wrestling sphere due to WWE's media deal with Netflix.

It was also revealed that WBD had a small ownership stake in WWE's competition, AEW. Meltzer reported at the beginning of March that Paramount will take over WBD's stake in the company once the acquisition is complete. Around that time, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison revealed that the company intends to combine HBO Max with Paramount+ into one streaming service, despite wanting to keep WBD properties like HBO "independent."

While AEW streams "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," and its pay-per-views on HBO Max, UFC, owned by TKO, is exclusively housed on Paramount+ as of the beginning of this year. While it's unclear how things will proceed when the acquisition is final, AEW is set to negotiate a new media rights deal in 2027 or 2028.