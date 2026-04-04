Former WWE Star Ron Garvin Says Modern Wrestling Is 'Embarrassing'

The pro wrestling industry is one that's in a constant state of evolution. Spots and angles done in the 1990s and 2000s were alien to the veterans of the time, and today's product is an even greater departure. Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion (and bitter rival of Ric Flair) Ron Garvin is one of the old school veterans who recently expressed his distaste for the current day scene, while appearing on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast.

"Wrestling has changed so much, so much! Sometimes I don't understand it, and I watch matches and I go, 'Why did they do that?'" he stated, clarifying that he sees good things but it's often out of place. "I watch other sports, but wrestling? Because sometimes it's a little boring and I've seen matches – it's embarrassing."

Garvin also recounted a time he was at a signing event and was asked to stay after to watch some of the matches performed at the post-show, but simply couldn't stand to watch the show. "I hated it – I don't lie – [the promoter] said: 'What do you think?' ... I said: 'It sucks!' You know? 'It's horrible!'" he recalled. "You know, I wouldn't even put that in front of kids! You know, they'd be laughing, thinking they're chimpanzees or some damn thing."

"Good wrestling is – I don't know if it still exists," the veteran concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.