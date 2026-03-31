Dana White Claps Back At Critics Of AI-Generated UFC Branding

Dana White has responded to criticism after using generative AI to produce branding for UFC events.

The rise of generative AI has yielded many ethical and environmental concerns concerns over the past few years, with certain models plagiarizing content and misinforming through collation of inaccurate information, as well as water and finite material consumption for cooling and components.

Much of the concern also comes from corporations looking to AI as a cheaper alternative to human labor.

So when UFC advertised its UFC Fight Night 271 card in Seattle using AI-generated branding, there were those who took issue with the fact that artists could have been used and paid for the same task.

"Give me a f***ing break," White responded during the press conference on Saturday. "AI is coming and if we're using AI who gives a s***. People are upset we should use artists."

White was also asked if the use of AI was a Paramount decision, given their new streaming deal. But White maintained that UFC's media partners have nothing to do with its production, and everything they put out has been produced in-house.

"Paramount's not telling us how to run our production. We run our production," he said. "We do all everything from the artwork to production to music, everything is done internally and always has been at UFC."

He added, "How about this. Shut the f*** up and watch the fights."