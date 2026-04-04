Rob Van Dam Says WWE Once Denied Him A Role In A Will Ferrell Movie

Hollywood and WWE have slowly grown a working relationship over the past few years, and while the likes of John Cena and Batista have moved past their wrestling careers, others like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk still dip their feet in the Hollywood water before returning to WWE.

Unfortunately, back in Rob Van Dam's day, movie roles weren't something that wrestlers were easily allowed, especially if it wasn't a WWE production.

"One time I did an audition for a Will Ferrell movie and got the part, and then WWE turned it down and said I couldn't do it," RVD recalled during a livestream on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, adding that he doesn't remember which one of Will Ferrell's movies it was for. "I do remember the scene: it was something where Will comes into a vitamin store, and I'm a salesman there, trying to sell him some product that is – wink-wink – obviously steroids, and I'm like jacked up, and you know, like really over the top and screaming stuff."

Van Dam later added that it was likely because the scene associated him – and WWE by proxy – with steroids, which WWE took a hard stance against in the late 2000s, following the death of Chris Benoit, which caused extra scrutiny on the company's wellness policy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.