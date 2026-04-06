Attorneys Provide Update On UFC Anti-Trust Settlements

Class-Action law firm Berger Montague has provided an update on the ongoing distribution of funds to the 1,088 Class Members who submitted claims related to the UFC Anti-Trust lawsuit over fighter pay.

Berger Montague opened in its update to say that the distribution process has proven "complex and time-consuming, primarily due to the varying amounts allocated to each Class Member, the predominance of electronic payment methods, and the global dispersion of Class Members across more than 40 countries," each with their own tax and banking regulations.

However, payments totaling $237,386,515.53 have been issued to 984 of the 1,088 claimants in 44 countries, representing over 90% of available funds to more than 90% of claimants. 70% was distributed via electronic fund transfers, with all being sent to the correct accounts requested by the claimants.

The firm said it was "working around the clock" to distribute settlement payments to the remaining claimants. And it was further explained that 15 claimants have seen their distributions delayed due to "processing issues" beyond its control. It's said that the firm is working with these banks to reprocess their payments.

There are also 25 claimants whose distributions are pending while payment instructions are under review. 37 claimants' distributions have not been processed due to outstanding issues with the ACH or wire instructions provided by those claimants. These claimants will be given the option to receive payments via check.

10 claimants are being held up due to outstanding legal issues, including competing claims on the distribution amounts or a lack of clarity over the rightful recipient. The firm is working with Class Counsel to resolve those issues, though it warns that court intervention may be required and resolution for those claims will occur toward the end of the distribution process.

17 claimants reside in countries that are subject to a sanctions scheme governed by the Office of Foreign Control where funds being sent is strictly prohibited. This process is also being worked on by the firm in accordance with the Class Counsel, though again resolution is uncertain and will likely require court intervention.