Injury To Champion Joshua Van Postpones UFC 327 Fight

Joshua Van's scheduled UFC Flyweight Championship defense against Tatsuro Taira has been postponed due to an injury suffered by the champion.

UFC announced that due to an undisclosed injury sustained by Van, his co-main event bout at UFC 327 on April 11 has been pushed back to UFC 328 on May 9. The new co-main event of that event will be a light heavyweight bout between Azmat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa.

Van versus Taira will now co-main the event headlined by Khamzat Chimaev's Middleweight Championship defense against Sean Strickland.

"Due to injury with UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van, his co-main event bout with Tatsuro Taira has been moved to UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland on Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey," the announcement read on X.

Due to injury with UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van, his co-main event bout with Tatsuro Taira has been moved to UFC 328: CHIMAEV vs STRICKLAND on Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/3dzc2vdF9G — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026

Van won the title from Alexandre Patoja in December last year after the defending champion suffered an arm injury on a first-round takedown. Taira is due to be his first defense of the title, having notched up a record of 16-2 (9-1 in UFC).

The remainder of UFC 327 will see Cub Swanson face Nate Landwehr at featherweight, Dominick Reyes against Johnny Walker at light heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes against Josh Hokit at heavyweight, and the main event will be Jiri Prochazka versus Carlos Ulberg for the Light Heavyweight Championship vacated by Alex Pereira – ahead of Pereira's Interim Heavyweight title challenge against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June.