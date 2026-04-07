UFC Star Jon Jones Caught In Apparent Road Rage Incident

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was caught in what appeared to be a road rage incident recorded and uploaded by another driver on social media.

Jones has had his issues outside of the Octagon including a 2015 conviction for a hit-and-run, multiple arrests for assault against women, and DUI convictions over the past decade, one of which saw him arrested after allegedly firing a gun negligently.

And even last year he was summoned for fleeing a traffic accident involving an intoxicated female passenger unclothed from the waist down, with police arriving on scene and contacting Jones, where he was said to have refused to give his identity and alluded to lethally violent acts he could exact through third-parties.

But a video posted to Instagram by Bryan Beltran in Albuqerque, New Mexico, over the weekend showed just the latest traffic incident with Jones the supposed aggravator.

In the video, Beltran is shown to be confronted by Jones in a parking lot after he had supposedly almost hit him three times on the road, prompting Beltran to flip him off and thus initiating Jones following him. Jones is shown keeping his left hand in his pocket, which Beltran speculated may have been holding a firearm in an annotation.

"Driving up Central close to Eubank when I was almost hit three times by the truck even after I revved my car at him the first time it almost happened. He still almost hit me twice after that so I flipped him off then he proceeded to stop in the middle of the road, back up and come into the same parking lot," the video was captioned.

Beltran continues to note he did not know it was Jones when he flipped him off, but soon realized and maintained there were no hard feelings.

Jones retired from UFC last year and vacated his Heavyweight title as a result, though has since re-entered the UFC Anti-Doping program in preparation for a return. UFC President Dana White has maintained that he is retired and there are no plans to bring him back.