UFC's Maycee Barber Provides Update Following Terrifying KO Loss

At UFC Fight Night 271, Maycee Barber suffered one of the most terrifying losses in the history of Mixed Martial Arts. Halfway through the first round of her fight with Alexa Grasso, Barber was caught with a right hook that knocked her out, but on the way down, Grasso locked in a quick rear naked choke that left Barber unconscious on the mat for some time. Many fight fans have been worried about Barber's condition since the loss, but the woman herself has taken to Instagram to give an update on her condition, and despite the brutality of the loss, Barber was in high spirits.

Barber thanked both Grasso and the UFC for the opportunity to be in the cage on that night, while also thanking her fans for all of the support she has received over the past week-and-a-half. She did admit that she doesn't remember much of what happened on the night, and that she has tried to keep off of social media as her lifeless face has been plastered all over the internet since the fight. However, despite the fact that she jokingly admitted to looking dead in a lot of pictures, Barber is grateful for the chance to fight someone like Grasso, and is on the road to recovery that she hopes will lead to her getting back in the win column in her next fight.

With the loss, Barber remains the number five ranked fighter in the UFC women's flyweight division while Grasso also keeps her number three ranking. With that said, Grasso does move up two places to number seven in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, and will be hoping that such an impressive win will take her one step closer to once again fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship.